TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] saw a change by -17.52% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.90. The company is holding 222.48M shares with keeping 216.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 2.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.50% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.61%, trading +13.16% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 222.48M shares valued at 4.94 million were bought and sold.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGNA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.90, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 8.31. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 222.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.66 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 12.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.