Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained by 2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $164.16 price per share at the time. Teladoc Health Inc. represents 72.57M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.91B with the latest information.

The Teladoc Health Inc. traded at the price of $164.16 with 3.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TDOC shares recorded 2.75M.

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TDOC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $159.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is sitting at 3.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -14.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -351.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.85. Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has 72.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.57 to 176.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 237.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 15.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.