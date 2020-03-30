The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] shares went lower by -0.37% from its previous closing of 13.50, now trading at the price of $13.45, also subtracting -0.05 points. Is AES stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AES shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 662.27M float and a 13.31% run over in the last seven days. AES share price has been hovering between 21.23 and 8.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The AES Corporation [AES], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AES an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.45, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The AES Corporation [AES] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The AES Corporation [AES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The AES Corporation [AES] sitting at 18.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.68. The AES Corporation [AES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.38 and P/E Ratio of 29.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The AES Corporation [AES] has 667.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.11 to 21.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 10.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The AES Corporation [AES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The AES Corporation [AES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.