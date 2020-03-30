The Gap Inc.[GPS] stock saw a move by -2.93% on Friday, touching 2.81 million. Based on the recent volume, The Gap Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GPS shares recorded 402.76M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock additionally went up by 7.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -45.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GPS stock is set at -70.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GPS shares showcased -54.15% decrease. GPS saw 27.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.04 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Gap Inc. [GPS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Gap Inc. [GPS] is sitting at 2.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Gap Inc. [GPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Gap Inc. [GPS] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.66 and P/E Ratio of 8.22. These metrics all suggest that The Gap Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] has 402.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.04 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 17.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Gap Inc. [GPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Gap Inc. [GPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.