The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] shares went higher by 2.41% from its previous closing of 190.55, now trading at the price of $195.14, also adding 4.59 points. Is HD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.07B float and a 25.24% run over in the last seven days. HD share price has been hovering between 247.36 and 140.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Home Depot Inc. [HD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $195.21, with the high estimate being $288.00, the low estimate being $187.00 and the median estimate amounting to $235.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $190.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is sitting at 4.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.95.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has 1.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 209.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.63 to 247.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.