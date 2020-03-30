The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] opened at $100.45 and closed at $105.36 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $96.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] had 30.4 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 17.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.93%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.80%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 79.07 during that period and DIS managed to take a rebound to 153.41 in the last 52 weeks.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Walt Disney Company [DIS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DIS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.40, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] sitting at 18.30% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.83. Its Return on Equity is 11.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that The Walt Disney Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.78 and P/E Ratio of 15.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has 1.97B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 190.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 7.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Walt Disney Company [DIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company [DIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.