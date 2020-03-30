Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] saw a change by -4.26% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.70. The company is holding 48.63M shares with keeping 48.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 79.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -97.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -68.28%, trading +77.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 48.63M shares valued at 1.65 million were bought and sold.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNXP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.68, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has 48.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 31.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 25.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.