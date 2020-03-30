U.S. Bancorp [USB] saw a change by -1.97% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $35.06. The company is holding 1.54B shares with keeping 1.52B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -41.53%, trading +22.07% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.54B shares valued at 3.51 million were bought and sold.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to U.S. Bancorp [USB] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Bancorp [USB] is sitting at 2.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.64.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.60. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.84. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.52 and P/E Ratio of 8.44. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.59 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 10.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.