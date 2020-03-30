Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] shares went lower by -1.39% from its previous closing of 27.28, now trading at the price of $26.90, also subtracting -0.38 points. Is UBER stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 17.7 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UBER shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.46B float and a 27.89% run over in the last seven days. UBER share price has been hovering between 47.08 and 13.71 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is sitting at 4.66. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.59.

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] sitting at -57.60% and its Gross Margin at 32.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has 1.78B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.71 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.