Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.72 after VXRT shares went down by -1.15% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VXRT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.72, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.43. Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has 69.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 120.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 3.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 576.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.59, which indicates that it is 10.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.