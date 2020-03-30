The share price of Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE: VST] inclined by $15.79, presently trading at $16.39. The company’s shares saw 45.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.30 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VST jumped by 16.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.71 compared to +2.31 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -20.40%, while additionally dropping -36.47% during the last 12 months. Vistra Energy Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.01% increase from the current trading price.

Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE:VST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VST an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.39, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] sitting at 17.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56. Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.20 and P/E Ratio of 8.85. These metrics all suggest that Vistra Energy Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has 517.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.30 to 27.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 12.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.