Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went down by -2.61% or -0.79 points down from its previous closing price of 30.28. The stock reached $29.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WFC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 14.26% in the period of the last 7 days.

WFC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $31.29, at one point touching $29.08. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -46.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 54.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -38.32% after the recent low of 25.10.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 126.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 8.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.