GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] opened at $0.455 and closed at $0.43 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 18.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.51.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] had 3.77 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.38 during that period and GNC managed to take a rebound to 3.42 in the last 52 weeks.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 92.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 16.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.