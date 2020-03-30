Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] shares went higher by 1.79% from its previous closing of 79.82, now trading at the price of $81.25, also adding 1.43 points. Is ICE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ICE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 544.62M float and a 11.32% run over in the last seven days. ICE share price has been hovering between 101.93 and 63.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ICE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.25, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $81.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] sitting at 51.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.20. These measurements indicate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.32. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ICE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.67 and P/E Ratio of 23.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has 555.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 101.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 8.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.