Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] opened at $23.05 and closed at $24.23 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 13.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.50.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] had 3.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.59%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.10%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.12 during that period and LVGO managed to take a rebound to 45.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LVGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.50, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $26.70 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -35.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -33.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.41. Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.71.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 93.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.