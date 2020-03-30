T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.61 after TTOO shares went down by -5.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.61, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 104.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 28.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.