Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] opened at $113.21 and closed at $111.70 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $116.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] had 1.64 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.12M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 87.97 during that period and TTWO managed to take a rebound to 135.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTWO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.90, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 39.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 117.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.97 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 7.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.