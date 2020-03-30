TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.10 after TXMD shares went up by 1.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXMD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.10, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.16. TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 71.32.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has 324.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 350.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.90 to 5.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 16.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.