The share price of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] inclined by $0.25, presently trading at $0.28. The company’s shares saw 97.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.14 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TTNP jumped by 16.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3000 compared to +0.0437 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.99%, while additionally dropping -86.34% during the last 12 months. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.22% increase from the current trading price.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTNP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.28, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 71.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -119.84. Its Return on Equity is -962.90%, and its Return on Assets is -170.40%. These metrics suggest that this Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.90. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has 95.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 13.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.