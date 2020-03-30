Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] took an upward turn with a change of 1.49%, trading at the price of $58.77 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.4 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Xcel Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.14M shares for that time period. XEL monthly volatility recorded 8.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.06%. PS value for XEL stocks is 2.68 with PB recorded at 2.33.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.77, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $53.00 and the median estimate amounting to $66.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 91.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.68. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XEL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 131.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.12 and P/E Ratio of 22.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 525.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.58 to 72.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 8.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.