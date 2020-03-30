Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] took an downward turn with a change of -3.18%, trading at the price of $0.17 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.28M shares for that time period. ZN monthly volatility recorded 11.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.80%.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ZN an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -233.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -227.53. Its Return on Equity is -532.60%, and its Return on Assets is -278.90%. These metrics suggest that this Zion Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.36. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has 96.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 7.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.