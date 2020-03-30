The share price of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE: ZOM] inclined by $0.17, presently trading at $0.19. The company’s shares saw 58.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.12 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ZOM jumped by 9.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2100 compared to +0.0438 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.65%, while additionally dropping -49.61% during the last 12 months.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $0.65, the low estimate being $0.65 and the median estimate amounting to $0.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 129.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 13.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.