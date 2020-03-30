Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] shares went lower by -0.68% from its previous closing of 58.63, now trading at the price of $58.23, also subtracting -0.4 points. Is ZS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 70.44M float and a 9.30% run over in the last seven days. ZS share price has been hovering between 89.54 and 35.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Zscaler Inc. [ZS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.23, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] sitting at -19.40% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.40. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Zscaler Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 851.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.26. Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 179.45.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has 133.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.00 to 89.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zscaler Inc. [ZS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zscaler Inc. [ZS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.