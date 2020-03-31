The share price of Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] inclined by $74.56, presently trading at $79.34. The company’s shares saw 28.78% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 61.61 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ABT jumped by 26.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 84.40 compared to +16.52 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.00%, while additionally dropping -0.75% during the last 12 months. Abbott Laboratories is said to have a 12-month price target set at $99.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.86% increase from the current trading price.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Abbott Laboratories [ABT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 38.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.79B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 142.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.61 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 6.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.