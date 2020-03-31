Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] saw a change by 19.32% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.50. The company is holding 30.10M shares with keeping 22.56M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 90.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -39.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.69%, trading +90.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 30.10M shares valued at 1.18 million were bought and sold.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AKRO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.50, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.92. Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] has 30.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 517.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.78 to 34.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.