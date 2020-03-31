Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] saw a change by -5.16% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $28.33. The company is holding 133.69M shares with keeping 122.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.51% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -60.77% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 133.69M shares valued at 2.82 million were bought and sold.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.33, with the high estimate being $95.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.87.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.40. Its Return on Equity is 18.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 4.58. These metrics all suggest that Alaska Air Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has 133.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.02 to 72.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 13.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.