Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $7.23 after MDRX shares went up by 9.71% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MDRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.23, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.59.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 40.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has 166.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.56 to 12.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 9.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] a Reliable Buy?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.