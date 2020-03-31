Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] opened at $22.83 and closed at $22.44 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.09% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.91.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] had 4.5 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.95 during that period and ATUS managed to take a rebound to 31.78 in the last 52 weeks.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATUS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.91, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] sitting at 16.20% and its Gross Margin at 66.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92. Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 107.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has 662.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.