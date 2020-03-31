Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] shares went higher by 8.61% from its previous closing of 8.94, now trading at the price of $9.71, also adding 0.77 points. Is FOLD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FOLD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 229.32M float and a 11.61% run over in the last seven days. FOLD share price has been hovering between 14.61 and 6.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FOLD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.71, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.94.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.90%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.07. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has 271.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 14.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 11.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.