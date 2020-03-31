Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] stock went up by 12.05% or 0.37 points up from its previous closing price of 3.07. The stock reached $3.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AMRX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -19.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

AMRX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.24, at one point touching $3.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -76.52%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.65 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.33% after the recent low of 2.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.41, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 373.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has 344.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.27 to 14.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 12.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.