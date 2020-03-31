Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained by 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $90.97 price per share at the time. Analog Devices Inc. represents 384.62M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 34.99B with the latest information.

The Analog Devices Inc. traded at the price of $90.97 with 3.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADI shares recorded 3.05M.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.97, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.96.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 28.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has 384.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 127.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 6.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.