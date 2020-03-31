The share price of Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] inclined by $32.96, presently trading at $29.98. The company’s shares saw 14.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 26.10 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PLAN jumped by 16.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 36.46 compared to -1.55 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.66%, while additionally dropping -16.26% during the last 12 months. Anaplan Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $56.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 26.52% increase from the current trading price.

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Anaplan Inc. [PLAN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.91, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] sitting at -50.20% and its Gross Margin at 73.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.35.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has 145.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.10 to 63.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] a Reliable Buy?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.