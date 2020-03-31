The share price of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] inclined by $33.50, presently trading at $35.83. The company’s shares saw 23.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 28.92 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADM jumped by 22.24% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.83%, while additionally dropping -16.93% during the last 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.55% increase from the current trading price.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.83, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] sitting at 2.10% and its Gross Margin at 6.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.14. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has 573.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.92 to 47.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.