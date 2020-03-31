At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] shares went lower by -1.54% from its previous closing of 1.95, now trading at the price of $1.92, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is HOME stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HOME shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 48.08M float and a -14.47% run over in the last seven days. HOME share price has been hovering between 24.81 and 1.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For At Home Group Inc. [HOME], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOME an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.92, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.80 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 62.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 24.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 26.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of At Home Group Inc. [HOME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.