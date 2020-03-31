Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] stock went up by 10.13% or 14.34 points up from its previous closing price of 141.57. The stock reached $155.91 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ADSK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

ADSK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $157.18, at one point touching $141.29. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.31%. The 52-week high currently stands at 211.58 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 0.06% after the recent low of 125.38.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $155.91, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $207.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $141.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 74.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.06.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 249.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 9.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.