Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] opened at $67.00 and closed at $66.09 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.03% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $67.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] had 1.67 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.93M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 45.00 during that period and BYND managed to take a rebound to 239.71 in the last 52 weeks.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYND an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.54, with the high estimate being $119.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 267.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.22. Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.12.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has 66.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.