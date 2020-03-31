The share price of BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] inclined by $2.42, presently trading at $2.46. The company’s shares saw 14.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.15 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BGCP fall by -12.14% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.21%, while additionally dropping -53.67% during the last 12 months. BGC Partners Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.04% increase from the current trading price.

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BGCP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.46, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 99.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BGCP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 168.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.96 and P/E Ratio of 15.44. These metrics all suggest that BGC Partners Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has 697.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.15 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 13.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] a Reliable Buy?

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.