The share price of Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] inclined by $0.28, presently trading at $0.27. The company’s shares saw 29.36% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.21 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BIOC fall by -4.88% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3850 compared to -0.0370 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -64.03%, while additionally dropping -75.60% during the last 12 months. Biocept Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.73% increase from the current trading price.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Biocept Inc. [BIOC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.32.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 118.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.09, which indicates that it is 17.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.