California Resources Corporation [CRC] saw a change by -21.21% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.04. The company is holding 92.35M shares with keeping 46.57M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 11.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -96.55% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 92.35M shares valued at 10.28 million were bought and sold.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For California Resources Corporation [CRC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.04, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 92.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 96.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.93 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.35, which indicates that it is 49.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

California Resources Corporation [CRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.