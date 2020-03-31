Cars.com Inc. [NYSE: CARS] shares went higher by 26.22% from its previous closing of 3.70, now trading at the price of $4.67, also adding 0.97 points. Is CARS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CARS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 66.44M float and a 25.20% run over in the last seven days. CARS share price has been hovering between 23.60 and 3.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cars.com Inc. [NYSE:CARS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cars.com Inc. [CARS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CARS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.67, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cars.com Inc. [CARS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cars.com Inc. [CARS] sitting at -73.50% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -73.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54. Cars.com Inc. [CARS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07.

Cars.com Inc. [CARS] has 77.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 360.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.52 to 23.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cars.com Inc. [CARS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cars.com Inc. [CARS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.