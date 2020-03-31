The share price of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] inclined by $0.26, presently trading at $0.26. The company’s shares saw 7.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.25 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CDEV fall by -53.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4652 compared to -0.1743 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -88.83%, while additionally dropping -96.99% during the last 12 months. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.22. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.96% increase from the current trading price.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.26, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is sitting at 2.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98. Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 4.44. These metrics all suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has 323.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.14, which indicates that it is 31.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.