Cerner Corporation[CERN] stock saw a move by 7.05% on Monday, touching 2.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Cerner Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CERN shares recorded 317.29M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cerner Corporation [CERN] stock could reach median target price of $79.50.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] stock additionally went up by 17.44% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CERN stock is set at 12.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CERN shares showcased -6.04% decrease. CERN saw 80.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 53.08 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cerner Corporation [CERN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CERN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.24, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $79.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.01.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cerner Corporation [CERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerner Corporation [CERN] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 81.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Cerner Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.93 and P/E Ratio of 39.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] has 317.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.08 to 80.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 6.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerner Corporation [CERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerner Corporation [CERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.