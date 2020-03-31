Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $10.25 after CHNG shares went down by -7.82% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.28, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 291.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.