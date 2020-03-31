Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] saw a change by -10.24% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.44. The company is holding 20.00M shares with keeping 11.39M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -85.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -79.06%, trading +46.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 20.00M shares valued at 4.82 million were bought and sold.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BURG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BURG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.44, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] sitting at -26.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] has 20.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 72.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] a Reliable Buy?

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.