Chegg Inc. [CHGG] took an downward turn with a change of -2.95%, trading at the price of $35.42 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Chegg Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.93M shares for that time period. CHGG monthly volatility recorded 10.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.58%. PS value for CHGG stocks is 10.95 with PB recorded at 8.86.

Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Chegg Inc. [CHGG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] is sitting at 4.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] sitting at 4.40% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has 123.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.89 to 48.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 7.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chegg Inc. [CHGG] a Reliable Buy?

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.