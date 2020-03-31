Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] took an downward turn with a change of -2.89%, trading at the price of $32.54 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cheniere Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.11M shares for that time period. LNG monthly volatility recorded 11.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.63%. PS value for LNG stocks is 0.88.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [NYSE:LNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.54, with the high estimate being $87.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.51.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 41.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.01.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] has 263.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.06 to 70.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 9.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.