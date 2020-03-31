Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] stock went down by -10.09% or -1.05 points down from its previous closing price of 10.36. The stock reached $9.31 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CIM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 21.31% in the period of the last 7 days.

CIM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.35, at one point touching $10.02. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.47%. The 52-week high currently stands at 22.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -44.72% after the recent low of 6.42.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CIM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.33, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at 29.90% and its Gross Margin at 42.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.70. These measurements indicate that Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60. Its Return on Equity is 8.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CIM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 549.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 210.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 59.56 and P/E Ratio of 5.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 192.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.42 to 22.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 20.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.