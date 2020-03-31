Chubb Limited[CB] stock saw a move by -1.71% on Monday, touching 1.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Chubb Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CB shares recorded 455.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Chubb Limited [CB] stock additionally went up by 21.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.37% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CB stock is set at -18.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CB shares showcased -28.95% decrease. CB saw 167.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 87.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Chubb Limited [CB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chubb Limited [CB] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.41.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at 15.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Chubb Limited [CB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 455.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.35 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 9.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.