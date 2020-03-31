Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] shares went higher by 10.52% from its previous closing of 161.29, now trading at the price of $178.26, also adding 16.97 points. Is CI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 366.43M float and a 37.06% run over in the last seven days. CI share price has been hovering between 224.64 and 118.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Cigna Corporation [CI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $178.26, with the high estimate being $288.00, the low estimate being $176.00 and the median estimate amounting to $253.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.29.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.19 and P/E Ratio of 13.28. These metrics all suggest that Cigna Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 391.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.50 to 224.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 9.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cigna Corporation [CI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.