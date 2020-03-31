Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] shares went lower by -6.78% from its previous closing of 15.94, now trading at the price of $14.86, also subtracting -1.08 points. Is XEC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XEC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 100.30M float and a 9.59% run over in the last seven days. XEC share price has been hovering between 72.46 and 12.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XEC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.86, with the high estimate being $84.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.94.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at -5.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 108.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 72.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 14.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.